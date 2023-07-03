Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Position Raised by Daymark Wealth Partners LLC

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 5.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 77,933 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 4,024 shares during the quarter. Amgen accounts for about 2.5% of Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $18,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 80.3% during the third quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 930.0% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. 74.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen Price Performance

NASDAQ AMGN traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $223.18. 338,134 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,420,063. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $211.71 and a 52-week high of $296.67. The company has a market capitalization of $119.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $227.07 and its 200-day moving average is $241.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.14. Amgen had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 248.47%. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.25 EPS. Amgen’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 18.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $208.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $293.00 to $288.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $292.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.31.

About Amgen

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.