Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Purchased by Kathmere Capital Management LLC

Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,182 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Amgen by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,459,511 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,697,373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310,894 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Amgen by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,301,365 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,493,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523,665 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,375,567 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,983,235,000 after acquiring an additional 174,774 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Amgen by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,287,286 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,439,213,000 after acquiring an additional 50,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 83,875.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,541,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,980,571,000 after buying an additional 7,532,031 shares during the last quarter. 74.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMGN. Mizuho upped their price objective on Amgen from $208.00 to $214.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Amgen from $293.00 to $288.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Amgen from $292.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 24th. Argus dropped their price objective on Amgen from $270.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Amgen from $227.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.31.

NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $0.26 on Monday, reaching $222.28. The stock had a trading volume of 190,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,419,134. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $227.07 and a 200 day moving average of $241.23. The stock has a market cap of $118.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.63. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $211.71 and a 12-month high of $296.67.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 248.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.25 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 18.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

