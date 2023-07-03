Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Stock Holdings Reduced by Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,090 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 714 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $6,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 80.3% during the 3rd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 930.0% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Amgen from $208.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Amgen from $293.00 to $288.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Argus cut their price target on Amgen from $270.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Amgen from $227.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.31.

NASDAQ AMGN traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $223.18. 338,134 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,420,063. The stock has a market cap of $119.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.63. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $211.71 and a one year high of $296.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $227.07 and a 200-day moving average of $241.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 248.47% and a net margin of 30.23%. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 18.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

