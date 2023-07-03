Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE – Free Report) in a research note issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.5 %

AMPE opened at $0.23 on Friday. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.18 and a 52-week high of $2.83. The company has a market cap of $3.52 million, a P/E ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.26.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMPE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,996,074 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,578,000 after purchasing an additional 61,269 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,307,338 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,375,000 after purchasing an additional 77,822 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,430,770 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 66,375 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 998.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,035,413 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Ampio Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $168,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.82% of the company’s stock.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of osteoarthritis-related pain. It focuses on the preclinical development of AR-300, a novel proprietary, small molecule formulation for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

