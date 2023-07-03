Analysts Set Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) Price Target at $16.38

Shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the five ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.38.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $18.00 to $14.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th.

In related news, General Counsel Rebecca B. Sandberg sold 4,175 shares of Two Harbors Investment stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total transaction of $51,477.75. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 93,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,155,210.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Two Harbors Investment news, CEO William Ross Greenberg sold 8,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total value of $107,776.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 169,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,090,687.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Rebecca B. Sandberg sold 4,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total transaction of $51,477.75. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 93,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,155,210.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,534 shares of company stock worth $289,831. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TWO. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Two Harbors Investment in the 3rd quarter worth $6,267,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,693,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $245,558,000 after buying an additional 1,624,206 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 181.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,056,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,372,000 after buying an additional 1,325,838 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,732,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,410,000 after buying an additional 1,092,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,046,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,237,000 after buying an additional 1,078,679 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TWO opened at $13.88 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Two Harbors Investment has a 12 month low of $11.57 and a 12 month high of $21.84. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -54.38%.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

