Antonetti Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Antonetti Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 38.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Williams Companies during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Motco raised its position in Williams Companies by 306.2% during the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 784 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors purchased a new position in Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Williams Companies during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in Williams Companies by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WMB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Truist Financial cut shares of Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.42.

Insider Activity at Williams Companies

Williams Companies Price Performance

In related news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $230,208.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 234,166 shares in the company, valued at $7,493,312. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $230,208.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 234,166 shares in the company, valued at $7,493,312. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 14,388 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total transaction of $440,848.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 248,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,615,694.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,776 shares of company stock worth $894,070. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies stock opened at $32.73 on Monday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.80 and a 12-month high of $35.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 22.53% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The company’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th were issued a $0.4475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.47%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 84.04%.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

Featured Articles

