Antonetti Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Antonetti Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Free Report) by 13.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,788 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares during the quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBR. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 142,949 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after buying an additional 52,626 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 117.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 48,997 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 26,512 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the first quarter valued at approximately $801,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the first quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,529,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.09% of the company’s stock.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Stock Up 1.0 %

PBR opened at $13.97 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $91.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.42. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a one year low of $8.88 and a one year high of $16.32.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Cuts Dividend

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras ( NYSE:PBR Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $26.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.26 billion. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a return on equity of 44.84% and a net margin of 28.50%. Analysts anticipate that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a $0.336 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 39.1%. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PBR. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $12.50 to $16.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $11.50 to $15.50 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.67.

About Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. It also engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

