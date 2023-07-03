Antonetti Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Antonetti Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 58.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,087 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Antonetti Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 19,408 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 126,815 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 24,280 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 123,867 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,817,000 after purchasing an additional 10,377 shares in the last quarter. 45.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Enbridge Stock Up 0.3 %

ENB opened at $37.25 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.70. The company has a market cap of $75.36 billion, a PE ratio of 41.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.84. Enbridge Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.02 and a 1 year high of $45.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 10.23%. Sell-side analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $0.655 dividend. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.03%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 295.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ENB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Enbridge from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

Enbridge Profile

(Free Report)

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.