Antonetti Capital Management LLC Has $1.77 Million Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Antonetti Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,659 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF comprises approximately 2.6% of Antonetti Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Antonetti Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MBB. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2,100.0% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 468.0% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

iShares MBS ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MBB opened at $92.99 on Monday. iShares MBS ETF has a 12-month low of $88.00 and a 12-month high of $100.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $93.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.16.

iShares MBS ETF Announces Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $0.2693 dividend. This represents a $3.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st.

(Free Report)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.