Antonetti Capital Management LLC Has $12.74 Million Stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Antonetti Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 545,022 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,357 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF comprises 18.5% of Antonetti Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Antonetti Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $12,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WBH Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,677,000. Source Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 531,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,430,000 after acquiring an additional 146,609 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 176.7% in the 1st quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 435,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,183,000 after acquiring an additional 278,118 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 1,080,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,263,000 after buying an additional 55,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dentgroup LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $477,000.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of GOVT stock opened at $22.90 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.12.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.0506 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

