Antonetti Capital Management LLC Has $222,000 Stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Antonetti Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 31.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,668 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 3,030 shares during the quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 24.8% during the first quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 55,234 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 10,981 shares during the period. Oak Harvest Investment Services acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,112,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 11.5% during the first quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,681 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 16.8% during the first quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 58,745 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 8,450 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 5.9% during the first quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 12,615 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KMI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.56.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

Shares of KMI stock opened at $17.29 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $38.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.24, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.94. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.92 and a 12 month high of $19.35.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is 100.00%.

Kinder Morgan Profile

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.