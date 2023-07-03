Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF – Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, an increase of 37.5% from the May 31st total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of AIF stock traded up $0.15 on Monday, reaching $12.84. 32,046 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,316. Apollo Tactical Income Fund has a one year low of $11.74 and a one year high of $13.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.41.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.122 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.40%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apollo Tactical Income Fund

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund during the first quarter worth $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund during the second quarter worth $49,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund during the first quarter worth $63,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $125,000.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans including floating rate senior loans, high yield corporate bonds, and other credit instruments of varying maturities made to companies whose debt is typically rated below investment grade.

