Apollomics (NASDAQ:APLM) Shares Gap Up to $5.73

Apollomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLM – Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.73, but opened at $5.93. Apollomics shares last traded at $5.83, with a volume of 5,362 shares.
Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apollomics in a research note on Thursday, June 1st.
Apollomics Stock Down 0.5 %
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.76.
Apollomics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of oncology therapies to address unmet medical needs in California, Hangzhou, Shanghai, China, and Australia. It develops APL-101 (Vebreltinib), a potent, selective c-Met inhibitor for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer and other advanced tumors; APL-102 is an oral active, small molecule multiple tyrosine kinase inhibitor for liver cancer, breast cancer, and esophageal cancer; and APL-122, a tumor inhibitor candidate to treat cancers within the brain.
