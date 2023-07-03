Apollomics (NASDAQ:APLM) Shares Gap Up to $5.73

Apollomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLM – Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.73, but opened at $5.93. Apollomics shares last traded at $5.83, with a volume of 5,362 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apollomics in a research note on Thursday, June 1st.

Apollomics Stock Down 0.5 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.76.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Apollomics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. George Kaiser Family Foundation bought a new position in Apollomics in the first quarter valued at about $16,238,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Apollomics in the first quarter valued at about $325,000. Finally, Clear Street LLC bought a new position in Apollomics in the first quarter valued at about $165,000. 1.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apollomics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of oncology therapies to address unmet medical needs in California, Hangzhou, Shanghai, China, and Australia. It develops APL-101 (Vebreltinib), a potent, selective c-Met inhibitor for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer and other advanced tumors; APL-102 is an oral active, small molecule multiple tyrosine kinase inhibitor for liver cancer, breast cancer, and esophageal cancer; and APL-122, a tumor inhibitor candidate to treat cancers within the brain.

