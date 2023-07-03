Aquila Investment Management LLC Has $1.86 Million Holdings in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Aquila Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) by 137.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,000 shares during the period. Caesars Entertainment makes up 1.5% of Aquila Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Aquila Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $1,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,308,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,676,000 after acquiring an additional 224,057 shares during the period. Point Break Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 10.3% during the first quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC now owns 10,617,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,396,000 after purchasing an additional 987,230 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,736,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,578,000 after purchasing an additional 148,184 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,965,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,099,000 after buying an additional 140,802 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Caesars Entertainment by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,433,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,123,000 after buying an additional 116,813 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Michael E. Pegram acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.02 per share, for a total transaction of $1,125,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 121,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,478,798.94. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Thomas Reeg purchased 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.43 per share, with a total value of $370,725.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,500 shares in the company, valued at $865,025. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael E. Pegram acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.02 per share, for a total transaction of $1,125,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 121,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,478,798.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Caesars Entertainment Trading Up 0.5 %

CZR traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $51.25. The company had a trading volume of 694,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,933,691. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.31 and a 12-month high of $56.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a positive return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 3.13%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on CZR. StockNews.com lowered Caesars Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $70.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.54.

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 16 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts sports wagering across 28 jurisdictions in North America, including mobile for sports betting and regulated online real money gaming in six jurisdictions in North America; retail and online gaming and sports betting; and other games, such as keno.

Featured Articles

