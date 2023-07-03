Aquila Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 45,000 Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Aquila Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 45,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,036,000. Allison Transmission makes up approximately 1.7% of Aquila Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALSN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Allison Transmission in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,812,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allison Transmission in the 3rd quarter valued at $16,514,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Allison Transmission by 96.9% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 846,479 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $35,214,000 after purchasing an additional 416,588 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Allison Transmission by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,244,170 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $92,639,000 after purchasing an additional 357,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Allison Transmission during the fourth quarter worth $13,939,000. 98.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allison Transmission Stock Performance

NYSE ALSN traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $57.01. 182,372 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 798,358. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.02. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.63 and a 1 year high of $57.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.63.

Allison Transmission Announces Dividend

Allison Transmission ( NYSE:ALSN Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.33. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 67.83% and a net margin of 20.19%. The business had revenue of $741.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.42 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $113,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,068,849.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 25th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Allison Transmission from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.57.

Allison Transmission Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. The company offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

Further Reading

