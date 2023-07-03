Aquila Investment Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Aquila Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Free Report) by 28.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the period. Aquila Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ambarella were worth $1,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. White Pine Capital LLC increased its holdings in Ambarella by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 7,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 4.9% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ambarella by 5.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Ambarella by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its position in shares of Ambarella by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 5,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. 78.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ambarella alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Imperial Capital raised shares of Ambarella from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ambarella currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.35.

Ambarella Price Performance

AMBA traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $83.76. 83,204 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 527,320. Ambarella, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.02 and a 1 year high of $99.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.69.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $62.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.99 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 29.24% and a negative return on equity of 12.71%. Ambarella’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Ambarella, Inc. will post -3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Christopher Day sold 3,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.24, for a total value of $254,457.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,117 shares in the company, valued at $1,254,421.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Christopher Day sold 3,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.24, for a total value of $254,457.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,117 shares in the company, valued at $1,254,421.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth M. Schwarting sold 1,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.76, for a total transaction of $113,546.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,767 shares in the company, valued at $408,817.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 31,012 shares of company stock worth $2,499,374. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ambarella Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.