ARAW (ARAW) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $170.68 Million

ARAW (ARAW) traded up 11.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. One ARAW token can now be purchased for about $0.0856 or 0.00000274 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ARAW has traded 359% higher against the dollar. ARAW has a market cap of $170.68 million and $17.12 million worth of ARAW was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ARAW alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001167 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 23% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 57.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000029 BTC.

ARAW Token Profile

ARAW’s total supply is 4,665,366,360 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,993,576,188 tokens. The official website for ARAW is arawtoken.vip. ARAW’s official Twitter account is @arawproject. The Reddit community for ARAW is https://reddit.com/r/arawtoken. ARAW’s official message board is medium.com/@arawproject.

Buying and Selling ARAW

According to CryptoCompare, “ARAW (ARAW) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ARAW has a current supply of 4,665,366,360 with 1,993,576,187.5 in circulation. The last known price of ARAW is 0.07853092 USD and is up 6.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $13,135,173.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://arawtoken.vip.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARAW directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ARAW should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ARAW using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ARAW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ARAW and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.