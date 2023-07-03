ARAW (ARAW) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $215.85 Million

ARAW (ARAW) traded up 37.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 3rd. One ARAW token can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000346 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ARAW has traded 454% higher against the US dollar. ARAW has a total market cap of $215.85 million and approximately $16.41 million worth of ARAW was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001150 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 23.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 65.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000029 BTC.

ARAW Token Profile

ARAW’s total supply is 4,665,366,360 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,993,576,188 tokens. ARAW’s official website is arawtoken.vip. ARAW’s official message board is medium.com/@arawproject. ARAW’s official Twitter account is @arawproject. The Reddit community for ARAW is https://reddit.com/r/arawtoken.

Buying and Selling ARAW

According to CryptoCompare, “ARAW (ARAW) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ARAW has a current supply of 4,665,366,360 with 1,993,576,187.5 in circulation. The last known price of ARAW is 0.07853092 USD and is up 6.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $13,135,173.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://arawtoken.vip.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARAW directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ARAW should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ARAW using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

