Ardor (ARDR) Reaches Market Cap of $70.17 Million

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. In the last week, Ardor has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar. Ardor has a total market capitalization of $70.17 million and $2.17 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ardor coin can currently be bought for $0.0702 or 0.00000227 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ardor alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.21 or 0.00042686 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.96 or 0.00032177 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00014586 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000184 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00004682 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000410 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003150 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000788 BTC.

Ardor Coin Profile

Ardor (ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor. The official message board for Ardor is ardorforum.org. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ardor

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor is a blockchain platform with a unique parent-child chain architecture that provides security through the parent chain while the child chains have rich functionality and hybrid user permissioning capabilities. The platform is designed for scalability and solves problems such as blockchain bloat, single token dependency, and the need for customizable yet compatible blockchain solutions. Ardor is developed by Jelurida Swiss SA, founded in 2016, and aims to be a universal, user-friendly, and easy crypto platform for implementing different concepts. The platform offers smart contract technology that is different from Ethereum but has some parallels with it.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ardor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ardor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.