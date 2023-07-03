Argus Investors Counsel Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 29.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,572 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,863 shares during the period. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ENB. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 45.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on ENB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Enbridge from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

Enbridge stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $37.23. The company had a trading volume of 145,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,407,335. Enbridge Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.02 and a 1-year high of $45.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.70. The stock has a market cap of $75.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.84.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 10.23%. As a group, analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.655 dividend. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.04%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 295.51%.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

