Argus Investors Counsel Inc. Makes New Investment in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,720 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,120,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on PWR. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $173.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $150.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $174.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.91.

Quanta Services Trading Down 1.4 %

Quanta Services stock traded down $2.72 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $193.73. 88,321 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 874,988. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.19. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.39 and a 52 week high of $197.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.13 billion, a PE ratio of 57.95 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. Quanta Services had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 9.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Derrick A. Jensen sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.36, for a total transaction of $16,936,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 282,225 shares in the company, valued at $47,797,626. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Derrick A. Jensen sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.36, for a total value of $16,936,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 282,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,797,626. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 4,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.87, for a total transaction of $749,086.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,404,651.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 247,074 shares of company stock worth $42,242,506. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Profile

(Free Report)

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Featured Articles

