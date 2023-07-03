Argus Investors Counsel Inc. Sells 144 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. reduced its position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,935 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. Old Dominion Freight Line makes up 2.0% of Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $2,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WBH Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 1st quarter worth approximately $341,000. DnB Asset Management AS grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.5% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 19,352 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,596,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 14.2% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 8,034 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,738,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 35,488.1% in the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 283,281 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 282,485 shares in the last quarter. 72.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ ODFL traded down $1.41 on Monday, reaching $368.34. 65,116 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 807,030. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12 month low of $240.00 and a 12 month high of $381.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $319.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $325.42. The company has a market cap of $40.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Dividend

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by ($0.11). Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.96% and a return on equity of 37.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 10.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 6th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 13.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ODFL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $386.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Friday. Bank of America raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $331.00 to $391.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $340.00 to $376.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $338.00.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

(Free Report)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.