Argus Investors Counsel Inc. Sells 180 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. lowered its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,071 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor in the first quarter worth $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in Nucor during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Nucor during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Nucor during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Nucor during the first quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NUE shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Nucor from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Nucor from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Nucor from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nucor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.88.

Nucor Stock Performance

Shares of Nucor stock traded up $1.60 during trading on Monday, reaching $165.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 191,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,730,837. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $145.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.86. The firm has a market cap of $41.60 billion, a PE ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.60. Nucor Co. has a 52 week low of $100.13 and a 52 week high of $182.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.64. Nucor had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 34.91%. The company had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.67 earnings per share. Nucor’s quarterly revenue was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 17.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is 8.00%.

Nucor declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire up to 11.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

