Armadale Capital (LON:ACP) Sets New 1-Year Low at $1.00

Armadale Capital Plc (LON:ACP – Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.10 ($0.01), with a volume of 7998995 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.10 ($0.01).

Armadale Capital Stock Up 0.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of £6.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.75 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.23, a quick ratio of 41.47 and a current ratio of 15.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1.30 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1.54.

Armadale Capital Company Profile

Armadale Capital Plc, an investment company, focuses on natural resources projects in Africa. It holds 100% interest in the Mahenge Liandu Graphite project located in Tanzania. The company was formerly known as Watermark Global Plc and changed its name to Armadale Capital Plc in July 2013. Armadale Capital Plc was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Esher, the United Kingdom.

