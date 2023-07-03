Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Receives $69.14 Consensus PT from Analysts

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $69.14.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ARVN. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Arvinas from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Arvinas from $72.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th.

Get Arvinas alerts:

Arvinas Trading Down 5.0 %

Shares of Arvinas stock opened at $24.82 on Monday. Arvinas has a 1 year low of $21.21 and a 1 year high of $58.58. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arvinas

Arvinas ( NASDAQ:ARVN Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.49) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $32.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.74 million. Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 50.85% and a negative net margin of 227.86%. Arvinas’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.20) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arvinas will post -6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Arvinas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Arvinas by 37.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new position in Arvinas during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Arvinas in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Amundi grew its position in Arvinas by 185.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 3,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

About Arvinas

(Free Report

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company engineers proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeted protein degraders that are designed to harness the body's own natural protein disposal system to degrade and remove disease-causing proteins.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arvinas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arvinas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.