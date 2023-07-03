Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) CFO Sells $112,550.00 in Stock

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Free Report) CFO Tim M. Wan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.51, for a total value of $112,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 787,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,716,923.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

ASAN opened at $22.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.24 and a beta of 1.30. Asana, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.32 and a 12 month high of $29.51.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $152.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.55 million. Asana had a negative return on equity of 121.25% and a negative net margin of 63.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.52) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Asana, Inc. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ASAN. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Asana from $15.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Asana from $13.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Asana from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on Asana from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Asana from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.48.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Asana by 11.9% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 6,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Asana by 118.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Asana by 1.6% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Asana by 5.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Asana by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. 24.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

