Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $108.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $142.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. 3M restated a maintains rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $132.00 to $92.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $163.00 to $146.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $148.09.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Stock Up 2.0 %

Ascendis Pharma A/S stock opened at $89.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 0.52. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a twelve month low of $64.33 and a twelve month high of $134.52. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.58 and a 200-day moving average of $102.27.

Institutional Trading of Ascendis Pharma A/S

Ascendis Pharma A/S ( NASDAQ:ASND Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.84) by $0.72. The company had revenue of $36.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.53 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 721.72% and a negative return on equity of 150.65%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -10.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 36.0% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 771 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period.

About Ascendis Pharma A/S

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company also develops TransCon Growth Hormone for treating pediatric GHD, adult GHD, and turner syndrome; TransCon Parathyroid Hormone for adult patients with hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for achondroplasia.

