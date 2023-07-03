ASOS Plc (LON:ASC) Insider Sells £1,004,059.89 in Stock

ASOS Plc (LON:ASC – Free Report) insider Nicholas Robertson sold 250,389 shares of ASOS stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 401 ($5.10), for a total value of £1,004,059.89 ($1,276,617.79).

ASOS Trading Up 1.8 %

LON ASC opened at GBX 382.70 ($4.87) on Monday. ASOS Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 320.33 ($4.07) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,181 ($15.02). The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 481.56 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 652.22. The firm has a market cap of £456.03 million, a PE ratio of -160.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 3.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on ASC. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of ASOS in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 625 ($7.95) price target on shares of ASOS in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on ASOS from GBX 1,000 ($12.71) to GBX 940 ($11.95) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Citigroup raised ASOS to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 780 ($9.92) to GBX 600 ($7.63) in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Liberum Capital raised ASOS to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 500 ($6.36) to GBX 470 ($5.98) in a research note on Friday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 788.64 ($10.03).

About ASOS

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS Luxe, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge, HIIT, AsYou, Dark Future, UNRVLLD/SPPLY, Crooked Tongues, Daysocial, Actual, and Weekend Collective brands, as well as through third-party brands.

