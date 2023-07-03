Assura (OTCMKTS:ARSSF) vs. Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) Head-To-Head Contrast

Assura (OTCMKTS:ARSSF – Free Report) and Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA – Free Report) are both real estate companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

89.1% of Sabra Health Care REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Sabra Health Care REIT shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Assura and Sabra Health Care REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Assura N/A N/A N/A Sabra Health Care REIT -20.50% -4.07% -2.21%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Assura 0 1 3 0 2.75 Sabra Health Care REIT 2 4 1 0 1.86

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Assura and Sabra Health Care REIT, as provided by MarketBeat.

Assura currently has a consensus price target of $64.67, suggesting a potential upside of 10,690.37%. Sabra Health Care REIT has a consensus price target of $12.56, suggesting a potential upside of 6.10%. Given Assura’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Assura is more favorable than Sabra Health Care REIT.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Assura and Sabra Health Care REIT’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Assura N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Sabra Health Care REIT $623.03 million 4.39 -$77.61 million ($0.56) -21.14

Assura has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sabra Health Care REIT.

Summary

Assura beats Sabra Health Care REIT on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Assura

Assura plc is a national healthcare premises specialist and UK REIT based in Warrington, UK – caring for more than 600 primary healthcare buildings, from which over six million patients are served. A constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA indices, as at 31 March 2023, Assura's portfolio was valued at £2.7 billion. At Assura, we BUILD for health. Assura builds better spaces for people and places, invests in skills and inspires new ways of working, and unlocks the power of design and innovation to deliver lasting impact for communities – aiming for six million people to have benefitted from improvements to and through its healthcare buildings by 2026. Assura is leading for a sustainable future, targeting net zero carbon across its portfolio by 2040.

About Sabra Health Care REIT

As of March 31, 2023, Sabra's investment portfolio included 396 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 258 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 47 senior housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 59 senior housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed), (iv) 17 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), 13 investments in loans receivable (consisting of two mortgage loans and 11 other loans), six preferred equity investments and three investments in unconsolidated joint ventures. As of March 31, 2023, Sabra's real estate properties held for investment included 39,264 beds/ units, spread across the United States and Canada.

