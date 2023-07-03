AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

AstroNova Stock Down 0.7 %

ALOT traded down $0.10 on Monday, reaching $14.40. 1,360 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,895. AstroNova has a 52-week low of $10.97 and a 52-week high of $17.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $106.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.12 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.82.

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The business services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. AstroNova had a return on equity of 4.36% and a net margin of 2.10%. The company had revenue of $35.42 million for the quarter.

Insider Transactions at AstroNova

Institutional Trading of AstroNova

In other AstroNova news, Director Alexis P. Michas acquired 66,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.45 per share, for a total transaction of $967,456.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 535,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,733,683.35. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 17.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AstroNova by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 496,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,950,000 after buying an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in AstroNova by 1.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 106,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AstroNova by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 14,843 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of AstroNova by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 547,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,024,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in AstroNova by 124.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the period. 42.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AstroNova

AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Identification (PI) and Test & Measurement (T&M).

