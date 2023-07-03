ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI) Insider Elliot S. Davis Sells 7,039 Shares

ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Free Report) insider Elliot S. Davis sold 7,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total transaction of $299,157.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 141,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,019,147.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE ATI traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $44.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,120,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,283,658. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.27. ATI Inc. has a one year low of $20.51 and a one year high of $44.80. The company has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.83 and a beta of 1.25.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. ATI had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 28.75%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that ATI Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on ATI. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of ATI from $33.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of ATI from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of ATI from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ATI in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ATI has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in ATI by 3.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,354,401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $381,970,000 after purchasing an additional 527,117 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in ATI by 14.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,941,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $266,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,827 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in ATI by 1.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,409,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $197,157,000 after purchasing an additional 78,421 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in ATI by 1.3% during the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,595,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $141,865,000 after purchasing an additional 46,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in ATI by 4.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,357,077 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,010,000 after acquiring an additional 101,022 shares in the last quarter.

ATI Inc manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

