Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) is 44 Wealth Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

44 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Atmos Energy comprises approximately 2.1% of 44 Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $6,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Atmos Energy by 2,500.0% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Atmos Energy by 488.1% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. 92.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atmos Energy Stock Performance

ATO stock traded up $0.86 during trading on Monday, reaching $117.20. 55,879 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 863,762. Atmos Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $97.71 and a twelve month high of $121.92. The company has a market capitalization of $16.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Atmos Energy Announces Dividend

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.01. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 18.18%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is 50.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atmos Energy

In other Atmos Energy news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.54, for a total transaction of $1,431,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 217,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,931,692.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.54, for a total value of $1,431,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 217,668 shares in the company, valued at $24,931,692.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Diana J. Walters sold 390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total transaction of $45,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ATO shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Atmos Energy from $117.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Atmos Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.71.

Atmos Energy Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

