AutoNation (NYSE:AN) Reaches New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday after Benchmark raised their price target on the stock from $185.00 to $200.00. The stock traded as high as $167.67 and last traded at $167.02, with a volume of 73528 shares. The stock had previously closed at $164.61.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on AutoNation from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on AutoNation in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on AutoNation from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 37,156 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.39, for a total value of $5,104,862.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,230,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $718,635,293.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 31,477 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.47, for a total transaction of $4,201,235.19. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,199,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $693,930,016.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 37,156 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.39, for a total value of $5,104,862.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,230,623 shares in the company, valued at $718,635,293.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 281,528 shares of company stock worth $40,282,258 over the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AutoNation

AutoNation Trading Up 0.4 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AN. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 87.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the first quarter worth $29,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 70.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $140.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $6.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.60 by $0.47. AutoNation had a return on equity of 61.01% and a net margin of 4.90%. The business had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.78 earnings per share. AutoNation’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AutoNation, Inc. will post 21.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

