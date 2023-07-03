Avalanche Trading Down 2% Over Last Week (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. Avalanche has a market cap of $4.57 billion and approximately $170.31 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Avalanche coin can now be purchased for about $13.21 or 0.00042686 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Avalanche has traded 2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Avalanche alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.96 or 0.00032177 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00014586 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000184 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00004682 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000410 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003150 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000788 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000874 BTC.

About Avalanche

Avalanche (AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 432,361,356 coins and its circulating supply is 345,641,906 coins. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Launched its mainnet in September 2020, it is capable of processing 4,500+ transactions per second, and has security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. It was created by a team of developers, academics and entrepreneurs led by Dr. Emin Gün Sirer.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Avalanche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Avalanche and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.