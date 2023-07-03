Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Acquires 2,033 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 126,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF makes up about 1.2% of Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. owned about 0.31% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $28,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of IWO traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $242.16. 66,139 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 399,537. The firm has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $201.72 and a 12-month high of $248.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $230.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $227.73.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

