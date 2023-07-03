Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Acquires 8,437 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,484 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,437 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $11,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 237.2% during the first quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 5,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 3,816 shares in the last quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 127.3% during the fourth quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 13,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after acquiring an additional 7,704 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1,689.9% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 66,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,048,000 after purchasing an additional 63,167 shares during the period. Finally, SJA Financial Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $359,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOE traded up $0.89 during trading on Monday, reaching $139.27. The stock had a trading volume of 129,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,046. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $119.81 and a 52 week high of $147.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.01.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

