Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Cuts Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 517,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,651 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF accounts for about 2.9% of Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. owned 0.62% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $70,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 5,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $141.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 870,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,528,531. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $127.21 and a twelve month high of $160.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $135.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.97.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

