Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Has $2.07 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lessened its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 497 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 103.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 135,281,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,284,896,000 after acquiring an additional 68,805,989 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,622,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,879,236,000 after buying an additional 1,930,402 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 30,641,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,383,464,000 after buying an additional 6,159,172 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 112.6% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 17,483,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,362,000 after buying an additional 9,259,499 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 26.1% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,199,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,057,000 after buying an additional 3,348,150 shares during the period.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHX traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $52.42. The company had a trading volume of 941,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,643,841. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.20 and a fifty-two week high of $52.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.10. The firm has a market cap of $33.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

