Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Has $2.22 Million Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 174.2% in the first quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, WJ Interests LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 63.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on DUK. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $112.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Sunday, June 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.67.

Duke Energy Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:DUK traded up $0.69 on Monday, hitting $90.43. 592,556 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,967,245. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $83.76 and a 52 week high of $113.67. The company has a market cap of $69.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.43.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.20). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 8.89%. The business had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $1.005 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.69%.

About Duke Energy

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.