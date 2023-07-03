Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Lowers Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 96.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,109,861 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BSV. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Country Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. New Hampshire Trust bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $45,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $75.32. 568,391 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,635,116. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $74.03 and a 52 week high of $77.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.95.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

