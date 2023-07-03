Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Sells 445 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 445 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $1,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 38.3% during the first quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 386,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,459,000 after buying an additional 106,897 shares during the period. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the first quarter worth $222,000. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 83,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,003,000 after buying an additional 1,999 shares during the period. Oak Harvest Investment Services boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 27.9% during the first quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 11,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 2,497 shares during the period. Finally, Flagstone Financial Management boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 16.0% during the first quarter. Flagstone Financial Management now owns 143,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,857,000 after buying an additional 19,779 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ VTIP traded down $0.35 on Monday, hitting $47.07. 485,360 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,119,742. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $46.53 and a 52-week high of $50.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.62.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.349 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.