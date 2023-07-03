Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS) Shares Bought by Sage Rhino Capital LLC

Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 112,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,616 shares during the quarter. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF accounts for about 2.3% of Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF were worth $7,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $281,625,000. Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $141,703,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,916,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,320,000 after acquiring an additional 409,272 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,420,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,612,000 after acquiring an additional 207,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,208,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,680,000 after acquiring an additional 52,829 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $75.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,484. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.90. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $61.78 and a 12 month high of $75.43. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.05.

About Avantis U.S. Equity ETF

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

