Avestar Capital LLC Decreases Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Avestar Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 36.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,010 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on TXN shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $173.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.57.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

NASDAQ TXN traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $178.88. The stock had a trading volume of 553,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,110,021. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $144.46 and a 52-week high of $186.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $170.41 and a 200 day moving average of $173.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a current ratio of 5.17. The stock has a market cap of $162.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.02.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 56.40%. Sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 55.73%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

