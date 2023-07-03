Avestar Capital LLC Has $5.06 Million Stock Position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Avestar Capital LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 142,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,007 shares during the quarter. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index makes up approximately 0.9% of Avestar Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Avestar Capital LLC owned approximately 0.10% of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index worth $5,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 91,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,334,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 1.7% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 67,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index stock traded up $0.21 on Monday, hitting $34.22. The stock had a trading volume of 94,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,092,737. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a twelve month low of $32.10 and a twelve month high of $38.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.70. The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.86.

About First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

