Avestar Capital LLC Has $690,000 Holdings in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Avestar Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) by 19.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,530 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TECK. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Teck Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Teck Resources by 1,423.8% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Teck Resources in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Teck Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 56.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$80.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$75.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$70.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.25.

Teck Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TECK traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $42.35. 230,870 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,585,527. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.02. The stock has a market cap of $21.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.07. Teck Resources Limited has a one year low of $24.72 and a one year high of $49.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 16.80%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teck Resources Limited will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teck Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is 8.89%.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

Featured Articles

