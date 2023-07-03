Avestar Capital LLC Has $915,000 Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Avestar Capital LLC decreased its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,273 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 231 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bremer Bank National Association lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 8,385 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,345,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 7,593 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,123,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,737 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,591 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 585 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.35, for a total transaction of $1,307,287.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,507,271.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total value of $250,966.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,204.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.35, for a total value of $1,307,287.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,507,271.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,154 shares of company stock valued at $5,032,594 over the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

McDonald’s Trading Down 0.6 %

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MCD shares. Northcoast Research raised shares of McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $321.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $328.00 to $346.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $318.00 to $327.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $308.79.

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded down $1.78 on Monday, reaching $296.63. 347,241 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,608,592. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $291.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $278.15. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $230.58 and a 52 week high of $299.10.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 124.87% and a net margin of 29.36%. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.24%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

