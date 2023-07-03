Avestar Capital LLC Sells 1,270 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Avestar Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,371 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,270 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $1,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Empire Financial Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the first quarter valued at $688,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 4.2% during the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 3,176 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the first quarter valued at $226,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 6.0% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 32,113 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,544,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the first quarter valued at $75,000. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Performance

NYSE:DGX traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $139.86. The company had a trading volume of 127,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,082,197. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $120.40 and a 1-year high of $158.34. The firm has a market cap of $15.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.52 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $136.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 8.26%. The business’s revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.22 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 10th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DGX shares. Citigroup upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $125.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.20.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

