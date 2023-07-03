Avestar Capital LLC Sells 194 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Avestar Capital LLC decreased its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,202 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 194 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,176,496 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $16,883,890,000 after buying an additional 1,832,388 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,659,193 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,867,497,000 after purchasing an additional 701,415 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,855,493 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,516,639,000 after purchasing an additional 313,686 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 112,181.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,854,919 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,240,599,000 after buying an additional 22,834,564 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,382,688 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,173,642,000 after buying an additional 1,923,199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WMT shares. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $169.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

Walmart Stock Performance

In other news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.74, for a total value of $626,960.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,265,681.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.74, for a total value of $626,960.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,265,681.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total transaction of $660,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 286,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,279,167. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,200,139 shares of company stock worth $1,419,830,991. Company insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

WMT traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $157.76. 859,055 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,180,520. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $424.82 billion, a PE ratio of 37.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $151.78 and its 200 day moving average is $146.60. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.06 and a 52 week high of $158.23.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $152.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.91 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

About Walmart

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.