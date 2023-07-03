Avestar Capital LLC Sells 2,720 Shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TDVG)

Avestar Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TDVG – Free Report) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,720 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC owned approximately 0.23% of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 35,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 4,236.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 17,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 16,945 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 8,323 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 44,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA TDVG traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $33.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,745. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.98. T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $27.82 and a 1 year high of $33.38. The company has a market capitalization of $336.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 0.87.

T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (TDVG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Dividend Growth index. The ETF currently has 298.89m in AUM and 103 holdings. TDVG is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund of global, large- and mid-cap companies with sustainable, above-average growth in earnings and dividends TDVG was launched on Aug 4, 2020 and is managed by T.

