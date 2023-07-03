Avestar Capital LLC Sells 303 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Avestar Capital LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 303 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 94.4% in the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000.

NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $142.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 267,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,269,965. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $138.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.70. The stock has a market cap of $103.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $122.54 and a 12-month high of $147.10.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

